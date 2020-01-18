$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 931.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. AAON has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

