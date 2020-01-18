$0.35 EPS Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.40. Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $546.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

