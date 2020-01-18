-$0.68 EPS Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). InVitae posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InVitae.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InVitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 184,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. InVitae has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.45.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InVitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.