$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter valued at $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

