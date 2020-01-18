180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,120 Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after buying an additional 1,166,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after buying an additional 149,780 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after buying an additional 176,160 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $117.49 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

