180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 981,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,063,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,706.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 350,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after buying an additional 344,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 251,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TM opened at $140.04 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $116.40 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

