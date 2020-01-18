180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 76,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $600.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $590.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

