180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

NYSE:CXO opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.35. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

