180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 333,258 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.33.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $282.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.08 and its 200-day moving average is $268.72. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.69 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.