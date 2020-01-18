180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,678 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,436 shares of company stock worth $15,366,091. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $96.77 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

