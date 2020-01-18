180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,630 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

