180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.