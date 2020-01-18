180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

PM opened at $88.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.