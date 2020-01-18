180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $165,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $55.47 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.