180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 933 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $535.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.80 and a fifty-two week high of $539.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.07. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

