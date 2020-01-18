180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,653 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 46,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 93,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $38.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $280.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

