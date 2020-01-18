180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,143,000 after purchasing an additional 954,690 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 260,753 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,672,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 125,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 350,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

