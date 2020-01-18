180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $253.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.63. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $253.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.69.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

