180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,322,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $89.73 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $68.69 and a 12-month high of $90.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

