180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 153,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.25.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

