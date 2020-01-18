180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,775 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

