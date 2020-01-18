180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Snap-on by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Snap-on by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,447 shares of company stock worth $8,227,879. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.25. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

