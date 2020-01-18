180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

