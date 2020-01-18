180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

