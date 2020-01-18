26,815 Shares in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 590.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $51.38 on Friday. PNM Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.