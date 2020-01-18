4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FinnCap raised their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of 4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million and a P/E ratio of 25.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,246 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,968.85. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

