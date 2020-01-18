888 Holdings Public’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on 888. Numis Securities cut shares of 888 Holdings Public to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 203.25 ($2.67).

888 Holdings Public stock opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $559.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.16. 888 Holdings Public has a 1-year low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41).

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

