Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) Insider Charles H. Gallagher Buys 2,100,799 Shares

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) insider Charles H. Gallagher acquired 2,100,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.72) per share, for a total transaction of £33,087,584.25 ($43,524,841.16).

ABBY opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,216.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,243.25. Abbey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,340 ($17.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. Abbey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Abbey Company Profile

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

