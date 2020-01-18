Abcam (LON:ABC) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon cut Abcam to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,276.80 ($16.80).

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,374.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,269.53.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total transaction of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

