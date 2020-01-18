Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -1.29

News headlines about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Accenture earned a news impact score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accenture’s analysis:

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $209.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $147.44 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.74 and its 200 day moving average is $195.73. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.