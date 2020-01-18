Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,971,000 after buying an additional 5,567,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

NYSE ACN opened at $209.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.73. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $147.44 and a 12-month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

