Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of ACER opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

