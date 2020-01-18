Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $422,191,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 175.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 268.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,448 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

