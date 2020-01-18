Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 3,236 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $16,600.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,900 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $7,080.00.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 210,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.