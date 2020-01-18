ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $175.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

