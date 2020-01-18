Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. develops, offers and implements environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations. It operates in three principal business segments: Refined Coal, Emissions Control and CO2 capture. The company also offers dry sorbent injection systems to control SO2 and acid gases. It operates primarily in the United States along with its subsidiaries. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. formerly known as ADA-ES, Inc., is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 51.71% and a return on equity of 34.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc acquired 23,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $258,458.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 126,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,318,216.41. In the last three months, insiders purchased 330,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,117. 12.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 27,347.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

