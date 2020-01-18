Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a market cap of $756.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.76.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.