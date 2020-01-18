Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.15.

NYSE AMG opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.92. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.