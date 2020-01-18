Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $820.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

