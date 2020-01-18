Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AKRX. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Akorn has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akorn will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 2,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 1,159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

