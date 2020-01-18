Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Gabelli downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

AA stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 323.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 58.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.