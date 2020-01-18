Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 11.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) fell 11.9% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.78, 22,000,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 263% from the average session volume of 6,066,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. Gabelli lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

