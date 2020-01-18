Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.73 Per Share

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 398,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

