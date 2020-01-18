Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $113.27 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

