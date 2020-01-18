Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ALCO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.88. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $33,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $47,895.04. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $335,970 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alico by 107.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alico by 329.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alico in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alico by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alico by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

