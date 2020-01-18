Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Reaches New 52-Week High at $816.56

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $816.56 and last traded at $816.56, with a volume of 53500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $807.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $794.94 and a 200 day moving average of $762.15.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 39.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Y. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Alleghany by 13.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Alleghany by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

