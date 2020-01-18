Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 536.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.45.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.