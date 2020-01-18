Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,480.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,481.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,362.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,251.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

