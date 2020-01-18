Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Alphabet by 256.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,480.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,252.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

