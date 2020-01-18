Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,252.10. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,480.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

